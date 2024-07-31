Delhi court to hear charges against Kejriwal on August 12

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday scheduled on August 12 the hearing on cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet filed by the CBI against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and five others in relation to the Delhi excise policy-linked corruption case. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court deferred the matter on Tuesday.

The CBI on Monday filed its sixth and final supplementary chargesheet in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, naming Arvind Kejriwal and five others, including AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak, in the Rouse Avenue Court.

The CBI had earlier filed a main chargesheet and four supplementary ones in the case in which former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Telangana MLC K Kavitha, and others have also been accused. The agency charged Kejriwal as “one of the primary conspirators”, officials said, adding, it is alleged that the CM’s close aide Vijay Nair was in touch with liquor traders.