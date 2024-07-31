Delhi seals coaching centres, UPSC aspirants struggle ahead of Mains Exam

NEW DELHI: With just seven weeks remaining until the UPSC Mains Exam, aspirants in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar are facing significant challenges as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi initiated a sealing drive on Monday.

Mukherjee Nagar, a hub for numerous coaching centres that prepare candidates for civil services, is at the forefront of the action.

Students heavily rely on these coaching centres and their libraries to prepare for the exams. The libraries, in particular, provide a quiet place to students who mostly live in cramped Paying Guest accommodation. In addition, air conditioning and Internet connection also prove invaluable to students.

Expressing frustration over the situation, Pankaj Sharma, a UPSC aspirant in Mukherjee Nagar said, “Since most libraries in Mukherjee Nagar are situated in basements, they all shut shop overnight. We now have no place to study. This could not have come at a worse time as the UPSC Mains Exams will start on September 20,”

Another aspirant Srishti Jaiswal said, “We understand that libraries operating in basements are a major hazard. But these should have been closed gradually over time so other alternatives could come up. The authorities had turned a blind eye and are now closing them.”

Prep affected

Several students complain that with several coaching centres and libraries sealed, they are facing a tough time preparing for civil services, whose main exam is slated to begin on September 20. Why did the authorities look the other way when these buildings were built? they asked.