Mangolpuri mosque row: SC to hear plea against Delhi HC order

NEW DELHI: An appeal has been filed before the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court’s refusal to stay the demolition of Muhammadi Jama Masjid and Madarsa in the Mangolpuri area.

The matter was initially mentioned before the three-judge bench of the apex court led by CJI D Y Chandrachud by Advocate Sanjay Hegde. The bench posted the case for hearing on August 1 after Hegde mentioned that the demolition was due on Tuesday.

The challenge stems from a Delhi High Court order that had refused to stay the demolition of the mosque. As per the appellants, the mosque is not an encroachment. The appeal before the Supreme Court has sought time to file documents showing that the land was allotted to the mosque in 1979.