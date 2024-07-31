Petitioner seeks Delhi HC's intervention against alleged corruption in ACB

NEW DELHI: A petitioner has invoked the writ jurisdiction of the Delhi High Court, seeking protection of his right to a fair investigation and equality before law. The petition challenges alleged illegal, malafide, and arbitrary actions of an Investigating Officer (IO) of the Delhi government’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Jarnail Singh.

The petitioner, Harshit Saini, asserted that Singh has unlawfully engaged a fleet of private investigators, data operators, drivers, and other personnel without any constitutional mandate. “These untrained individuals are conducting unauthorized roving inquiries, which not only undermine the integrity of the investigation but also pose a significant threat to the rights of those involved,” the plea stated.

The petitioner also detailed how notices and summons are being prepared by these private individuals, while electronic data, allegedly seized from various accused, including Harshit, is being improperly handled and analysed.

Harshit claimed that these unauthorised operatives are conducting inquiries and posing questions, effectively usurping the role of trained law enforcement officials.

“This practice blatantly violates the requisite standards for competent examination of electronic evidence, as these untrained individuals lack the qualifications and expertise necessary to handle such sensitive data. Further, the IO’s approach appears to constitute a fishing expedition, lacking clear direction or adherence to established provisions per the norms, standards, rules and statutes,” read the plea.

The petitioner calls for a fair and impartial investigation into the implications stemming from the FIR registered at ACB police station on April 28, 2023, for the alleged offences under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The plea submitted that the legitimacy of these proceedings has been severely compromised by the corrupt practices of those tasked with upholding the law. The petitioner urged the Delhi High Court to grant a stay on the investigation being conducted by the ACB.

‘Private individuals usurping role of officials’

The petitioner claimed that the unauthorised operatives, private investigators, data operators, and other personnel, are conducting inquiries and posing questions, effectively usurping the role of trained law enforcement officials. “This blatantly violates the requisite standards for competent examination of electronic evidence,” the plea read.