Waste dumping in Koksar: No action by Himachal authorities, says green panel

NEW DELHI: Taking note of massive waste dumps emerging in Koksar, the coldest place in Lahaul, Himachal Pradesh, which remains frozen for more than 7 months every year.

The report submitted by the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB), the National Green Tribunal has observed that no action seems to have been taken by the board to ensure the implementation of the solid waste rules and effectively remediate the issue.

The CPCB (Central Pollution Control Coard), during the course of the hearing, submitted that within four weeks, effective steps would be taken to remediate the problem.

While directing the Himachal government, Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul and Spiti and gram panchayat to file their responses within four weeks, the green court has directed the central and state pollution control panels to file an action taken report in the matter.

The court said the action taken report must contain details on all issues raised by the applicant and whether the Bylaws for Solid Waste Management have been framed by Gram Panchayat Koksar and whether Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 have been implemented or not.

The petition raises the issue of massive littering and dumping, non-segregation and failure in processing of the same, complete non-implementation and non-enforcement of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, in Koksar and adjoining areas.