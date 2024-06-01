‘AAP promoting tanker mafia’, BJP stages protest

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP on Friday staged a protest over the ensuing water crisis in the city, alleging it has been caused by the corruption of AAP government. Party leaders and workers, led by state unit president Virendra Sachdeva, demanded the immediate resignation of Kejriwal and water minister Atishi Singh.

City residents are reportedly facing an acute water crisis this summer, with long queues and people struggling to secure water even for basic need in several areas.

The BJP has been accusing the city government of “complete negligence” in handling the crisis, culminating in the protest march from Shaheedi Park towards the Delhi Secretariat.

As section 144 was imposed in the area, Delhi BJP chief along with nearly 100 party workers were detained by the police and later released.

Sachdeva said the water crisis is not natural but has been manufactured by the “corruption” and “mismanagement” of the AAP government. “If Delhi’s population had not been deprived of 53% of its water due to wastage and theft, Delhiites would have enough water,” Sachdeva said. He accused AAP MLAs of selling water through tankers and filling their pockets with proceeds of “water theft”.

BJP leader and candidate from the New Delhi seat, Bansuri Swaraj, also participated in the protest.