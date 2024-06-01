Cab driver stabbed to death in Delhi’s Shastri Park area, accused at large

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old cab driver was brutally stabbed to death by unidentified persons in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park area late on Thursday night, a senior Delhi Police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Johar Abbas, a resident of Bihari Chowk, Buland Masjid in Shastri Park.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that a PCR call was received at Shastri Park police station around midnight regarding a stabbing incident.

The cops found out that some unknown people had brutally stabbed the driver and he was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital by locals.

He succumbed to his injuries while he was being taken to the hospital and declared “brought dead”, the officer said.

“The victim sustained multiple stab wounds on the forehead, wrist, chest, and other areas,” the DCP said. A case under IPC section 302 (murder) has been registered and a team formed to investigate the incident. The cops are scanning multiple CCTV footage in the vicinity of the crime spot and questioning Abbas’s relatives and friends.

Abbas was unmarried, the DCP said, adding that the prima facie, the robbery angle is ruled out as all his belongings, including money and mobile phone, remained untouched.