Delhi thirsts: Water minister Atishi asks Centre to intervene

NEW DELHI: Water minister Atishi on Friday wrote to the Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Shekhawat amidst the severe water crisis in the city, demanding immediate intervention.

In her letter to the Union minister, Atishi said, “Delhi is facing unprecedented water crisis at the moment and is heavily dependent on water from the Yamuna to meet its day-to-day demand for water.”

Reporting the purported drop in Yamuna water level, the minister said the Haryana government was not releasing the city’s due share of water.

“Since the last few days there has been a drastic dip in water levels at the Wazirabad Barrage as Haryana is not releasing the required amount of water in the Yamuna. This has resulted in a massive crisis of water in the national capital. Moreover, temperatures in Delhi have almost touched 50 degrees. This has further intensified the water demand, putting additional burden on the already strained demand-supply chain of potable drinking water.”