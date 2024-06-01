Delhi thirsts: Water minister Atishi asks Centre to intervene

NEW DELHI: Water minister Atishi on Friday wrote to the Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Shekhawat amidst the severe water crisis in the city, demanding immediate intervention.
In her letter to the Union minister, Atishi said, “Delhi is facing unprecedented water crisis at the moment and is heavily dependent on water from the Yamuna to meet its day-to-day demand for water.”
Reporting the purported drop in Yamuna water level, the minister said the Haryana government was not releasing the city’s due share of water.
“Since the last few days there has been a drastic dip in water levels at the Wazirabad Barrage as Haryana is not releasing the required amount of water in the Yamuna. This has resulted in a massive crisis of water in the national capital. Moreover, temperatures in Delhi have almost touched 50 degrees. This has further intensified the water demand, putting additional burden on the already strained demand-supply chain of potable drinking water.”
She further said the water level at the Wazirabad pond was at 670.3 feet against the normal, 674.50 feet. This drop has had a serious impact on the production capacity of Delhi’s water treatment plants as they are unable to function optimally as adequate water is not released by Haryana, the minister said, adding, if water treatment plants do not function, Delhi will not be able to meet its demand-supply gap.
“This will have a serious implication on the people living in the national capital. I have already written to Haryana Chief Minister to apprise him of the issue. However, we are yet to receive a response,” the letter read.
Atishi informed the Union minister of the steps taken by the Delhi government to mitigate the crisis. “I am writing to request you to ensure that some provision of water is made for Delhi, so that the people of Delhi don’t suffer.” the letter read.