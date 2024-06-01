DIAL conducts awareness session over bird strikes

NEW DELHI: As a part of ongoing efforts to enhance safety measures around the airfield, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) launched an awareness campaign in the Rangpuri Pahari area aiming at educating the local community about the dangers of wildlife strikes, particularly bird strikes, which pose significant risks to aviation safety.

The awareness session was organised to address the increasing incidents of bird strikes observed in this area, especially during the monsoon season. The campaign highlighted the importance of proper waste management and the impact of open waste dumping on aviation safety. Senior officials from DIAL, MCD, besides the local Pradhan, and community residents participated.