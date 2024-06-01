Fire erupts in gas pipe at residential complex in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out in a gas pipeline installed at a building in south Delhi’s Paryavaran complex in the wee hours of Friday following which the incident site was examined by the officers of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) after the flames were doused.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported from the incident, officials said.

Sharing details, DCP (south) Ankit Chauhan said information regarding a fire at a house in Paryavaran Complex, Saket was received at Mehrauli police station on the intervening night of May 30 and 31 at around

1:40 am after which the police rushed to the scene and found a fire had broken out in the IGL gas pipeline outside the house.

Parallely, the fire department was also intimated about the incident which dispatched two fire engines to the location and controlled the situation by dousing the fire within 20 minutes.

The DCP said the cause of the fire appears to be a technical issue in the gas pipeline. “A team from IGL also visited the accident site and managed the pipelines,” the officer informed.