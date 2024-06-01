No time for politics, provide extra water: Water minister Atishi to BJP govts

NEW DELHI: Amid criticism over acute shortage of water in the national capital, the water minister Atishi on Friday accused the BJP of politicising the issue, saying the saffron party should abstain from “dirty politics” and urge their governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to provide additional water to meet the needs of the capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too, in a post on X, echoed Atishi, saying the BJP, instead of indulging in “dirty politics”, should appeal to party-run governments to provide more water to Delhi until monsoons arrive.

“There is a severe heatwave in Delhi. Additionally, there is a water crisis; people are distraught. At such a time, when Delhi residents are undergoing such crisis, the BJP is doing dirty politics,” Atishi said.

Attacking the BJP over their protest, the water minister said, “I want to ask them, in a time of such emergency, when the temperature is exceeding 50 degrees and the people of Delhi are struggling… shouldn’t we come together?”

Urging the saffron party for positive action to alleviate the condition of Delhi residents, Atishi said, “I appeal to the BJP to urge your state governments to provide additional water to the city. The people of Delhi are struggling.”