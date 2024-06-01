Penalise encroachers, make rules for public space protection: Delhi HC to MCD

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has ordered the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to formulate rules and levy charges on individuals who illegally encroach on public spaces and land.

Upon inquiry, the DDA and MCD acknowledged the lack of provisions to penalise encroachers. The court emphasised that encroachers should be held accountable for their illegal actions. “There should be a clear perception of the charges to be recovered from the encroacher that shall be for the benefit of public at large.

For ascertaining the charges to be recovered from the encroacher, the land-owning authorities shall take into consideration various factors such as the area of encroached land, period for which the encroached land was illegally used by the encroacher for his own personal gains, the market price or circle rate of the encroached area or as the case may be,” stated the sourt.

Additionally, the court instructed local police to ensure no loud music is played at eateries/restaurant beyond 10 PM.

Rampant violations

The court noted that rampant encroachment on public spaces, including footpaths and roads, forces pedestrians onto the streets, putting their lives at risk, thus holding that encroachers should be held accountable for their illegal actions.