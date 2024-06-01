Swati Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal’s aide remanded to 14-day judicial custody

NEW DELHI: The Tis Hazari court on Friday remanded Bibhav Kumar, the aide to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault of AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal at the CM’s official residence.
“I feel that investigation is at nascent stage and would require time to complete the investigation. In view of the submissions made by both the parties and facts of the case, accused Bibhav Kumar be remanded to judicial custody for 14 days and be produced on June 14,” Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal said.
Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava submitted an application seeking judicial custody for Kumar for conducting a “proper investigation” and to prevent the accused from tampering with evidence or making any threat or inducement to the witnesses.
Karan Sharma, the counsel for Kumar, opposed the Delhi Police’s plea. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has reserved its order on maintainability of Kumar’s plea challenging his arrest.
Earlier on Monday, Kumar’s bail plea was dismissed by a sessions court which said there appeared to be no “pre-meditation” by Maliwal in lodging the FIR and that her allegations could not be “swiped away”.
Kumar was arrested on May 18. He was sent to police custody for five days the same day by a magisterial court which observed that his anticipatory bail plea had become infructuous because of his arrest.
He was sent to four-day judicial custody last Friday. The FIR against Kumar was registered on May 16 under various Indian Penal Code provisions, including for criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe her and attempt to commit culpable homicide.
Maliwal has alleged that she was “kicked and slapped seven to eight times” by Kumar at the CM’s official residence, and “did not relent” despite her asking him to stop, according to the FIR registered by the Delhi Police.She also claimed that Kumar hit her with “full force again and again” but no one came to her rescue. She also alleged that despite telling Kumar that she was menstruating and in pain, he did not budge.
On the other hand, in a counter FIR, Kumar claimed that Maliwal “forcefully and illegally” trespassed into the CM’s House on May 13 and created “ruckus”. Kumar also said that Maliwal had “falsely implicated” him in the assault case.