Swati Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal’s aide remanded to 14-day judicial custody

NEW DELHI: The Tis Hazari court on Friday remanded Bibhav Kumar, the aide to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault of AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal at the CM’s official residence.

“I feel that investigation is at nascent stage and would require time to complete the investigation. In view of the submissions made by both the parties and facts of the case, accused Bibhav Kumar be remanded to judicial custody for 14 days and be produced on June 14,” Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal said.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava submitted an application seeking judicial custody for Kumar for conducting a “proper investigation” and to prevent the accused from tampering with evidence or making any threat or inducement to the witnesses.

Karan Sharma, the counsel for Kumar, opposed the Delhi Police’s plea. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has reserved its order on maintainability of Kumar’s plea challenging his arrest.

Earlier on Monday, Kumar’s bail plea was dismissed by a sessions court which said there appeared to be no “pre-meditation” by Maliwal in lodging the FIR and that her allegations could not be “swiped away”.