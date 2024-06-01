Tillu Tajpuriya gang member nabbed: Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested a key member and sharpshooter of ‘Tillu Tajpuriya’ gang.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Vishal a.k.a Ghaisal (24), a resident of Rohtak district, and was instructed to eliminate rival gang members.

DCP (Crime) Satish Kumar said a specific input was received regarding Vishal’s arrival near Bhalswa Jheel, Bhalswa Dairy.

On interrogation, it was revealed that from an early age, Vishal had been known to one Sumit Jhumka, who is a member of the Tillu-Tajpuria gang. Through Sumit, Vishal came in contact with another gang member named Himmat Chiku and started working on their directions.

In December 2020, he along with one Paramjeet a.k.a Chita planned to murder one Boga (sharp shooter of gangster Rajesh Bawaniya) but when they were on the way to execute the plan, the police caught them. About 15-20 days ago, Vishal received arms and ammunition, on the instructions of Sumit.