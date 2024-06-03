Bail over, CM Kejriwal returns to Tihar with pomp, show and entourage

NEW DELHI: Arvind Kejriwal walked back to Tihar jail on Sunday as his interim bail for poll campaign ended.

The AAP convener surrendered at the jail after the court postponed its decision on his plea for interim bail on medical grounds until June 5. The Supreme Court granted him bail on May 10.

Before surrendering, Kejriwal visited Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi accompanied by his wife Sunita, ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Kailash Gahlot and other AAP leaders. Earlier in the day, he offered prayers at Hanuman temple in Connaught Place. “Mahatma Gandhi is an inspiration for all of us… June 4 is Tuesday and Lord Hanuman will destroy the dictators in our nation,” he told reporters.

“I want to tell the people of Delhi — your son is returning to jail today. This is not because I am involved in any corruption, but because I have raised my voice against dictatorship. During (Lok Sabha election) campaigning, the PM accepted that they don’t have any proof against me. They have raided more than 500 places but have not recovered a single penny,” he told party workers.

He also rejected the exit poll results predicting a huge victory to the BJP-led NDA and PM Modi coming to office for the third consecutive term.

“All of you take care of yourselves. If you are happy, then your Kejriwal will also be happy in jail,” he posted on ‘X’.

Ruling out his resignation, Kejriwal told the AAP’s Political Affairs Committee meeting that party workers should maintain unity during his absence, sources said. He also said that he would convey his messages to party workers, people of Delhi through his wife, sources added.