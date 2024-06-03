Water aerators must in government offices as city reels under severe heatwave

NEW DELHI: In a bid to prevent wastage of water in all government buildings, the water saving aerator for taps has been made mandatory in all existing structures being maintained by the Central Public Work Department and in all new constructions taken up by the agency.

Considering the intense heat wave in the city, the Jal Shakti ministry recently wrote to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for compulsory use of the device.

The department has issued instructions for mandatorily fixing of contraption saying that it can save up to 80 per cent water, which will go a long way in water conservation. The CPWD also been suggested to audit water use after installation of aerators.

“With growing population and increasing water demand, traditional water resources have reached their limits. It is crucial to explore innovative ways to manage demand and encourage recycling to ensure sustainable water use....This step would set a positive precedent for other urban areas and private sector buildings to follow,” read the letter signed by secretary of Jal Shakti ministry Debashree Mukherjee.

It added, “It will be useful, if the CPWD can, concurrently audit water use so that we can create an evidence base for further adoption of aerators.”

In 2019, the National Water Mission (NWM), which functions under the Jal Shakti ministry, initiated an exercise to install aerators in all government offices as part of the water conservation efforts and issued a circular to all central ministries and departments regarding the same.

A simple and cost effective device –aerator—is attached to the taps to control the flow and reduce the consumption without affecting the performance.

“Given the increasing pressure on urban water resources, this initiative can significantly reduce water usage and promote a more sustainable future. By starting with government and public institution buildings, we can pay the way for broader adoption. I look forward to your response and am eager to support further steps towards its implementation,” the letter added.