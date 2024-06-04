Apex court to take up Sisodia’s bail plea in Delhi excise policy case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will take up on Tuesday the AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia’s bail application in Delhi liquor scam case.
A two-judge vacation bench of the top court, led by Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Sandeep Mehta will hear the matter, according to the apex court’s cause list.
Sisodia had moved the apex court, after his bail plea application was rejected on May 21, by the Delhi High Court in the case.
The HC, while rejecting Sisodia’s bail, said in its order that his conduct amounts to “great betrayal of democratic principles”.
“The case exemplifies grave abuse of public authority by Sisodia. The prosecution, establishes, prima facie, a case of money laundering (against Sisodia) under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against him,” said, Delhi HC judge, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, in her order, while rejecting the bail plea of Sisodia.
Severely castigating the AAP leader for framing a policy to enrich private persons, the HC, in its order said, “Sisodia used deceptive methods to show that the Delhi excise policy had public support but, in reality, the policy was framed to enrich a few individuals. This constitutes a form of corruption.”
Sisodia had sought bail in cases being investigated by the CBI and ED in Delhi liquor case.
The senior AAP leader Sisodia, who has been in custody since February 26, 2023, after arrest by the CBI. Thereafter, he was arrested by the ED on March 9, 2023. While rejecting his bail, Justice Sharma said that the case involves great misuse of power and breach of public trust by Sisodia.
Referring to Sisodia’s alleged work of damaging two of his mobile phones, the HC observed that he indulged in acts of destruction of crucial evidence, including electronic evidence in this regard.
Opposing the submissions of the CBI and ED, Sisodia had told the HC that both the probe agencies were still arresting people in the money laundering and corruption case and there is no question of early conclusion of the trial.