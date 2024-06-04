Apex court to take up Sisodia’s bail plea in Delhi excise policy case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will take up on Tuesday the AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia’s bail application in Delhi liquor scam case.

A two-judge vacation bench of the top court, led by Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Sandeep Mehta will hear the matter, according to the apex court’s cause list.

Sisodia had moved the apex court, after his bail plea application was rejected on May 21, by the Delhi High Court in the case.

The HC, while rejecting Sisodia’s bail, said in its order that his conduct amounts to “great betrayal of democratic principles”.

“The case exemplifies grave abuse of public authority by Sisodia. The prosecution, establishes, prima facie, a case of money laundering (against Sisodia) under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against him,” said, Delhi HC judge, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, in her order, while rejecting the bail plea of Sisodia.