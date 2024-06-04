Be counted: Delhi to make choice amid tight security

NEW DELHI: You’d know it all on June 4—what it meant to vote and be counted in Delhi. The counting will begin at 7 am on Tuesday, 10 days after the fate of 162 candidates was sealed.

The BJP is contesting all seven seats, AAP four—South Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi and West Delhi—while its partner Congress has fielded candidates in North East, Chandni Chowk and North West Delhi.

The BJP is hopeful to repeat its 2019 performance of taking all seven seats. The INDIA bloc has taken up anti-incumbency, inflation and unemployment. Also, the in-and-out-of-jail episodes of Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case remained a hot-button campaign point. Analysts believe that the AAP-Congress alliance has stopped the division of anti-BJP votes.

Delhi Police has made stringent security arrangements as more than 89.21 lakh votes will be counted at seven counting centres. Around 7,000 security personnel will man these centres. Around 21-28 rounds of counting will take place to count 89,21,495 votes that were cast by 58.69% voters.

A three-layered security will be in place. “Around 200 CCTV cameras have been installed at each counting centre,” said a senior officer. The counting is expected to be completed sooner in the New Delhi constituency where only 8,45,285 votes were cast. The North-east Delhi constituency may take more time as it recorded the highest turnout with 15.49 lakh voters.

The strong rooms where the EVMs are stored will be opened around 6.30 am in the presence of the candidates and their poll representatives.