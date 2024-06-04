Delhi Anganwadis to close due to heatwave, nutritional support to reach doorsteps

NEW DELHI: In the wake of severe heatwaves conditions prevailing in the national capital, the city government has announced the closure of all Anganwadi centres from June 1 to June 30. The measure aims to protect the health and safety of vulnerable children and mothers.
To offset the impact of the closure, the Delhi government will provide supplementary nutrition food items as take home ration (THR), delivering these essential supplies directly to the beneficiaries’ doorsteps, including children aged 3-6 years who typically receive hot cooked meals at the centres, said an official statement.
Women and child development (WCD) minister Kailash Gahlot stated, “The health and safety of our children and mothers are of utmost priority. Given the unprecedented heat wave conditions, it is imperative that we take proactive measures to protect them.
To ensure that the nutritional requirements of Anganwadi beneficiaries, the minister said, “The doorstep delivery of supplementary nutrition ensures that our beneficiaries continue to receive the necessary nutritional support without having to endure the extreme heat.”
“I have directed the Secretary, WCD to ensure compliance with the order and furnish daily reports,” he added.
Delhi has a total of 10,897 Anganwadi centres, which provide a range of services including supplementary nutrition, pre-schooling, non-formal education, health check-ups, immunization, referral services, and nutritional education.
As per government data, currently, 6,43,760 beneficiaries receive supplementary nutrition food through these centres. This group comprises 56,051 lactating mothers, 65,726 pregnant women, 3,61,712 children aged 6 months to 3 years, and 1,60,271 children aged 3-6 years.
While the Delhi government has been delivering supplementary nutrition to lactating mothers, pregnant women, and children aged 6 months to 3 years, this initiative extends to children aged 3-6 years during the closure period.
Minister inspects shelters, reviews heat preps
To ensure adequate arrangements are made at ‘rain baseras’ (night shelters) during the prevailing heat wave, urban development minister and DUSIB (Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board) Vice Chairman Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday conducted a surprise inspection of several such shelters in the national capital.
He directed officials to ensure facilities are ramped up to tackle the heatwave conditions the city has been reeling under for the past several days.
In a statement, the minister said he saw adequate arrangements of water dispensers and water air coolers for relief in the night shelters. “Arrangements must be made immediately wherever any deficiency is found,” the statement said.