Delhi Anganwadis to close due to heatwave, nutritional support to reach doorsteps

NEW DELHI: In the wake of severe heatwaves conditions prevailing in the national capital, the city government has announced the closure of all Anganwadi centres from June 1 to June 30. The measure aims to protect the health and safety of vulnerable children and mothers.

To offset the impact of the closure, the Delhi government will provide supplementary nutrition food items as take home ration (THR), delivering these essential supplies directly to the beneficiaries’ doorsteps, including children aged 3-6 years who typically receive hot cooked meals at the centres, said an official statement.

Women and child development (WCD) minister Kailash Gahlot stated, “The health and safety of our children and mothers are of utmost priority. Given the unprecedented heat wave conditions, it is imperative that we take proactive measures to protect them.

To ensure that the nutritional requirements of Anganwadi beneficiaries, the minister said, “The doorstep delivery of supplementary nutrition ensures that our beneficiaries continue to receive the necessary nutritional support without having to endure the extreme heat.”

“I have directed the Secretary, WCD to ensure compliance with the order and furnish daily reports,” he added.

Delhi has a total of 10,897 Anganwadi centres, which provide a range of services including supplementary nutrition, pre-schooling, non-formal education, health check-ups, immunization, referral services, and nutritional education.