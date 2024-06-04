Delhi Metro ridership hits 60.17 lakh in intense May heat

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday said it is facilitating comfortable journeys for commuters at 24 degrees Celsius amid the scorching heat, adding the daily ridership this May hit a high for the month with 60.17 lakh passengers. DMRC is providing passengers much-needed relief with pleasant commuting experience, a statement said.

To help its staff cope with heat, the DMRC is providing breaks to the workforce during the afternoons due to the ongoing heat wave. “Other necessary provisions such as drinking water, medical facilities have also been made available at all our sites. We are ensuring that the workforce is not exposed to excessive heat. All project managers have been instructed to monitor that these instructions are stringently adhered to by the contractors,” the metro agency said.

To prevent fires, regular inspections are being conducted on components sensitive to heat, such as escalators and lifts, to prevent malfunctions. The frequency of maintenance checks for heat-sensitive equipments is also increased, the DMRC said, adding a robust mechanism of fire extinguishers and hoses are present at stations.