Fire breaks out in 3 coaches of Jhansi-bound Taj Express in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Three coaches of the Taj Express train were gutted after a fire broke out in them while the train was passing through the city, near Apollo Hospital in southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar area on Monday afternoon. According to officials, no injury or casualty was reported as passengers were immediately evacuated to adjoining coaches and deboarded after the train stopped. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Sharing details, DCP (Railways) KPS Malhotra said the fire onboard the Jhansi-bound Taj Express was reported at 4:41 pm, following which a police team rushed to the scene. “There was a fire in three coaches, D-2, D-3 and D-4 of the Taj Express train 12280,” the DCP said, adding the affected compartments were general coaches with chair cars.
Parallely, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) also received information about the fire incident, dispatching eight fire engines to control the blaze. “We received a call at 4:24 pm regarding the fire on the Taj Express. Eight fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was put out by 5:43 pm,” DFS chief Atul Garg told this newspaper.
The train was on its way to Jhansi and was running about ten hours late. It started from the New Delhi Railway Station at 3 pm. “Its coaches were engulfed in flames between Okhla and Tuglakabad railway stations,” the DCP said. The train’s coaches were completely damaged in the incident.
According to railway officials, railway police have been instructed to investigate the reason behind the fire and teams of forensic science experts also visited the scene.
Passengers recall ordeal
Narrating their ordeal, some of the passengers said they heard people screaming about a fire and had to run to safety. “As the train was moving, some of the passengers immediately pulled the emergency chain. The train halted immediately and the passengers de-boarded to save their lives,” a passenger told the press. Videos circulating over social media showed flames leaping out from carriage windows and billowing smoke.