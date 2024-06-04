‘Low credibility’: Exit polls should be banned, says AAP MP Sanjay Singh

NEW DELHI: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday said the exit polls should be banned as their predictions have proven wrong multiple times and agencies conducting these surveys take no accountability.

“Exit polls have been proved wrong many times and the survey agencies have no accountability if the results are contrary. They should be stopped in the country,” the AAP senior leader said while holding a press conference.

Alleging that the exit polls predicting another landslide victory for the BJP-led NDA were “fake”, he said through these predictions, the BJP was trying to “confuse the people of the country and influence the counting of votes.”

He said there was an attempt to influence the administrative system and the Election Commission before the votes were counted.

“In Jharkhand, as per the exit polls, the CPI(M), which is not contesting the elections, is getting 2-3 seats, and the CPI (ML), which is actually contesting the elections, is only fighting on one seat. In Tamil Nadu, the Congress party is contesting the elections on 9 seats but they are winning on 15 seats. Their vote share is predicted to be 34% votes (+/- 3%) in Tamil Nadu,” the AAP senior leader said.

“In Uttarakhand, the total number of seats is 5, but the BJP is winning on 6; in Haryana, the total number of seats is 10, but the exit polls have predicted that there will be 16-19 seats, and out of these 6-8 seats will be won by the NDA and the remaining seats to the INDIA bloc,” he added.

Singh reasserted that INDIA bloc will form the next government at the Centre.

While India Today-Axis My India has forecast 361-401 seats for the BJP-led alliance and 131-166 seats for the opposition INDIA bloc in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the ABP-C Voter predicted 353-383 seats for the ruling alliance and 152-182 seats for the INDIA bloc. Today’s Chanakya predicted 335 seats for the BJP and 400 for the NDA, with a margin of 15 seats either way. It gave 107 seats to INDIA bloc with +–11.