SC orders urgent Yamuna board meet

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) to convene an emergency meeting of all the stakeholders states to resolve water shortages in the national capital, amid the prevailing heatwave conditions

Asking the UYRB to file a detailed status report on the emergency meeting by June 6, a two-judge vacation bench of the top court, led by Justice P K Mishra and Justice K V Viswanthan asked the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, to facilitate the Board’s meeting on June 5, as the June 4 is the counting date for the Lok Sabha polls.

During the hearing, the Himachal Pradesh government informed the top court that it was ready to provide its excess water to the national capital through canals via Haryana.

Mehta said the Board can meet and arrange for additional water, while also pointing out that the Delhi government must prevent wastage of nearly 50% water supplied to the city.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by the Delhi government seeking a direction to Haryana to release the surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to the national capital to mitigate its water crisis.

“In the course of hearing, all the parties agreed that there should be a non-adversarial approach to the problem of scarcity of water faced by the Delhi citizens,” the bench noted.

The court said the parties “agreed that there shall be an emergent meeting of the Upper Yamuna River Board on June 5 to address the issues agitated in this petition and all other connected issues in right earnest so that the problem of scarcity of water for the citizens of Delhi is properly addressed”.