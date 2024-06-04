SC refuses to grant bail to Manish Sisodia, accused in Delhi excise policy case

NEW DELHI: In a major setback to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, the Supreme Court on Tuesday in its order refused to grant him bail in the money laundering case arising out of the Delhi excise policy case.

A two-judge Vacation Bench of the top court, led by Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Sandeep Mehta, refused to grant bail to the accused, Sisodia.

The court recorded the submission of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that a chargesheet will be filed in the matter by July 3.

The top court clarified that it is not saying anything on the merits of the matter and also stated that Sisodia will have the liberty to file for bail afresh.

"We will not say anything. We will dispose with liberty to revive your prayers. We are not saying anything on merits and all contentions are left open. In both the CBI and ED cases, the order is (common) disposed of," the top court said, in its order.

Sisodia moved the Supreme Court, after his bail plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court in May 21.

The HC, while rejecting Sisodia's bail, said in its order that his conduct amounts to "great betrayal of democratic principles".

"The case exemplifies grave abuse of public authority by Sisodia. The prosecution, establishes, prima facie, a case of money laundering (against Sisodia) under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against him," said, Delhi HC judge, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, in her order, while rejecting the bail plea of Sisodia.

Severely castigating the AAP leader for framing a policy to enrich private persons, the HC, in its order said, "Sisodia used deceptive methods to show that the Delhi excise policy had public support but, in reality, the policy was framed to enrich a few individuals. This constitutes a form of corruption."

Sisodia had sought bail in cases being investigated by the CBI and ED in Delhi liquor case.

The senior AAP leader Sisodia, who has been in custody since February 26, 2023, after arrest by the CBI. Thereafter, he was arrested by the ED on March 9, 2023.

While rejecting his bail, Justice Sharma said that the case involves great misuse of power and breach of public trust by Sisodia.

Referring to Sisodia's alleged work of damaging of 2 of his mobile phones, the HC observed that he indulged in acts of destruction of crucial evidence, including electronic evidence in this regard.

Taking into record the fact that Sisodia was was holding an important position in the Delhi government and handling multiple portfolios and that he being a senior leader of AAP is an influential person, the HC rejected his bail.

"This court is of the opinion that petitioner (Sisodia) has not been able to make out a case for grant of bail in his favour," the HC said, in its order.

The HC judge, who had heard the detailed arguments from both the ED, CBI and Sisodia and reserved its verdict on May 14.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had argued that it would make the AAP an accused in the next prosecution complaint (charge sheet) in the money laundering case stemming out of the Delhi excise policy case.

Both the probe agencies -- ED and CBI -- have opposed Sisodia's bail pleas on the grounds that there are concerted efforts by the accused, Sisodia, to delay the process of framing charges in the case. "He should not be granted bail at this stage," the ED said.

Opposing the submissions of the CBI and ED, Sisodia had told the HC that both the probe agencies were still arresting people in the money laundering and corruption case and there is no question of early conclusion of the trial. "I thereby should be released bail on this ground," he submitted the court.

The Central Bureau of investigation (CBI) had registered the case against Sisodia in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22, naming him as one of the accused in the case.

Sisodia had in the month of May first week moved the Delhi High Court challenging the Rouse Avenue Court's April 30 order of dismissal of his bail in Delhi liquor scam case, probed by the CBI and ED.

Sisodia is presently in judicial custody in both the cases registered by the CBI and the ED in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, senior lawyer for Sisodia, had submitted to the court that the former Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister, is languishing in jail for even more than a year, as he was arrested on February 26, 2023, for the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 following several rounds of questioning. "He is innocent in the case. He has no role in the Delhi liquor case," he told the Court.

The prosecutor for the CBI, Pankaj Gupta, opposed the bail plea of Sisodia and said that the accused, Sisodia did not satisfy the rigours of grant of bail under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering). He said that Sisodia is a powerful person with a "political clout".

Sisodia was denied bail by the trial court, Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court in both ED and CBI cases. The Supreme Court had also dismissed Sisodia's review petition, as he sought bail. His curative petition have also been dismissed. So far, he failed to get any relief from courts in the case.

In March, the trial court had dismissed his bail plea saying he (Manish Sisodia) was prima facie the “architect” of the alleged scam and had played the “most important and vital role” in the criminal conspiracy related to alleged payment of advance kickbacks of nearly Rs 100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

The Supreme Court had on December 14 last year, in its order rejected his plea seeking review of its earlier decision of October 30, denying him bail in the case.