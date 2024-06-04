Security tightened for vote count across seven centres in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has made stringent security arrangements in the city for Tuesday for counting of over 89.21 lakh votes that will begin at 8 am across the seven constituencies of Delhi.

According to the officials, overall 7,000 police personnel will be deployed at seven designated centres across the national capital to maintain law and order during the process. “Each counting centre will be manned by 1000 police personnel,” they said.

The location of these counting centres are -- SKV, Bharat Nagar in Chandni Chowk; ITI, Nand Nagri in North East Delhi; Sports Complex, CWG Village in East Delhi; Atal Adarsh Balika Vidyalaya, Gole Market in New Delhi; DTU, Shahbad Daulatpur in Northwest Delhi; NSUT, Dwarka in West Delhi; and Jijabai ITI for Women, Siri Fort in South Delhi.

The counting of votes will begin as early as 8 am on Tuesday, 10 days after the fate of 162 candidates in fray was sealed after a long high-voltage shrill campaign of 84 days.

Around 21 to 28 rounds of counting will take place to count a total of 89,21,495 votes that were cast by 58.69 per cent electorates, which includes 59.03 per cent men, 58.29 per cent women and 28.01 third gender individuals.

A senior Delhi Police officer said every polling station will be having a three layered security with two companies of the paramilitary force at the inner portion and personnel of the Delhi Armed Police (DAP) and local police at its outer layer.