AAP-Congress alliance fails to stop BJP juggernaut

NEW DELHI: It was for the first time we witnessed the AAP and Congress cook up a pre-poll alliance aimed at preventing a split in anti-BJP votes; the same AAP that had once ridden the wave of anti-incumency against the Congress to establish itself as a formidable force in the capital. With such surprises ahead of the polls, the results were expected to be no less surprising, right?
Turns out it was no different from the the 2014 or 2019 results; BJP securing win in all the seven seats while the INDIA bloc were only as good as second place. Both parties failed to capitalise as the BJP continued to assert its dominance over the capital’s electorate.
In the 2019 general election, the BJP secured 56.7% of the vote in Delhi, while AAP and Congress garnered 18.2% and 22.6%, respectively. This election, however, witnessed a strategic alliance between AAP and Congress, with Congress fielding candidates in three constituencies and AAP in four.
According to EC data, this time, the BJP managed to garner 54.35%, bringing down their vote share in Delhi by approximately 2%. Congress secured a similar vote share of 18.91%, and AAP secured 24.17%. Despite the alliance formation, no major impact was made.
With this alliance, both AAP and Congress hoped to stop the split in votes, thus giving them an opportunity to contain BJP. The INDIA bloc also claimed it would succeed in wrestling away seats from the saffron party in Delhi. However, they couldn’t garner even a single seat.
Divided we stand
From election campaign to the polling day on May 25, Congress’s cadre strength was almost negligible in seats where AAP candidates were in the fray. Congress top leadership, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, was never seen on the ground campaigning for the AAP candidates in the national capital. However, Kejriwal was always ahead in campaigning for three Congress leaders, including JP Aggarwal, Kanhaiya Kumar, and Udit Raj.
The absence of Congress leaders during the campaign could be one reason why the INDIA Bloc failed to witness any major surge in its vote share this year as well. Unfortunately, AAP New Delhi candidate Somnath Bharti’s request to the Congress President to join the campaign was also not heeded.
Firstly, Congress delayed the selection of candidates and started the campaign very late. The party apparently couldn’t work together on the ground as a united front, which could have managed to garner more swing among city voters.
Additionally, the AAP failed to attract sympathy votes as the issue of Chief Minister Kejriwal spending time in jail did not resonate with the voters.
No big leader on ground
BJP gets 54% vote
