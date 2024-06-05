AAP-Congress alliance fails to stop BJP juggernaut

NEW DELHI: It was for the first time we witnessed the AAP and Congress cook up a pre-poll alliance aimed at preventing a split in anti-BJP votes; the same AAP that had once ridden the wave of anti-incumency against the Congress to establish itself as a formidable force in the capital. With such surprises ahead of the polls, the results were expected to be no less surprising, right?

Turns out it was no different from the the 2014 or 2019 results; BJP securing win in all the seven seats while the INDIA bloc were only as good as second place. Both parties failed to capitalise as the BJP continued to assert its dominance over the capital’s electorate.

In the 2019 general election, the BJP secured 56.7% of the vote in Delhi, while AAP and Congress garnered 18.2% and 22.6%, respectively. This election, however, witnessed a strategic alliance between AAP and Congress, with Congress fielding candidates in three constituencies and AAP in four.

According to EC data, this time, the BJP managed to garner 54.35%, bringing down their vote share in Delhi by approximately 2%. Congress secured a similar vote share of 18.91%, and AAP secured 24.17%. Despite the alliance formation, no major impact was made.

With this alliance, both AAP and Congress hoped to stop the split in votes, thus giving them an opportunity to contain BJP. The INDIA bloc also claimed it would succeed in wrestling away seats from the saffron party in Delhi. However, they couldn’t garner even a single seat.