BJP garners 10% more votes in comparison to AAP-Congress

NEW DELHI: The vote share of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi declined by 2% in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections, yet, it continued to hold its fort strongly in all the seven constituencies.

The vote share of AAP and Congress stood at 24.71 % and 18.91 %, respectively. As both of them were partners in INDIA bloc, their collective vote share was 43.08 %, at least 10% less than BJP’s 54.35 %. In the 2019 polls, the saffron vote share was 56.86%.

In the last general elections, AAP and Congress fought separately as rivals. Compared to their vote share in current elections, AAP and Congress stood at 40.62 % which means their vote share increased by at least 3 per cent, yet, they lost on all 7 seats.

Among the other political parties which contested the elections, the prominent was Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) whose candidates received a severe drubbing with one candidate securing less votes than polled for NOTA.

The BSP’s vote share was 0.70 % while 0.51% of the voters chose the NOTA option on the EVMs. The turnout of May 25 Lok Sabha polls for seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi was 58.69 per cent. Around 89.21 lakh voters exercised their franchise out of total 1.52 eligible electors.