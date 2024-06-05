Coming up Roses

Flower to fabric

Gupta started his label GG By Asha Gautam in 2018 as a slow-fashion brand, specialising in prêt, fusion wear and couture. While he was recycling and upcycling old heirloom saris, some of which were even 50 years old, at his mother’s eponymous label Asha Gautam, he wanted to explore the world of plant-based fibres for his label, to become a responsible brand. Gupta first pilot-tested samples of garments made from rose and lotus yarn, and they passed the test of durability, biodegradability and how the colours and embroidery look on the fabric.“Even before we brought out the entire Oceana collection, we had sold seven to eight pieces in the testing stage itself!” he says.

Of the flower-to-fabric process of the 15-piece Oceana edit, he says: “The process of creating lotus fabric begins with the gathering of lotus flower stems. Using a shallow knife, five to six stems are delicately cut at once, revealing 20-30 fine white filaments of fibre. These filaments are carefully extracted from the stems, left to dry, and then rolled into single threads, each measuring 100 yards in length. These fibres are then spun into yarn, forming the basis for environmentally friendly fabric. On the other hand, rose fabric is crafted from the natural waste of rose petals, stalks, and rose bushes. The fibres extracted from these components undergo a meticulous process in a lab, where they are treated to create regenerated cellulosic fibre. This process results in a lustrous and soft-spinning fibre, akin to silk.” The fabric obtained is softer, breathable and comforting, making them suitable for hot and humid weather.