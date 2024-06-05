Coming up Roses

Each day is a celebration of the environment at label GG By Asha Gautam. On any given day, their Delhi-based atelier turns into a creative laboratory where leftover fabric cuttings from garments are reimagined into adornments like tassels and buttons. Agro-waste like banana peels, bamboo, orange peel, milk, aloe vera and soya bean serve as inspiration for its founder Gautam Gupta, a textile revivalist who aims to promote circular fashion by converting plant-based fibres into fabric.
In his latest collection, ‘Oceana — The World Beneath’, the 42-year-old designer brings the most sustainable collection of his two-decade-old design career. For the first time, he has turned discarded rose and lotus petals, stems and leaves into yarns, and weave their delicate threads into fabrics that he has then used to make wearable art pieces like cocktail gowns, halter-neck dresses, pantsuits, one-shoulder bodycons and more. “The name of the edit suggests a deep exploration of the oceanic world, reflecting the inspiration drawn from marine life,” says Gupta about his inspiration. “Its light hues represent the shimmering surface and playful reflections, while deep shades evoke the mysterious and rich depths of the ocean. This combination creates a dynamic and visually captivating collection.” The pieces are adorned with beads, resham (silk thread embroidery), cut dana (cut glass beads), sequins, and 3-D embroidery techniques that add a sense of opulence. However, beyond the sheen, it’s the vegan aspect of the collection that makes it different from usual seasonal offerings.
Flower to fabric
Gupta started his label GG By Asha Gautam in 2018 as a slow-fashion brand, specialising in prêt, fusion wear and couture. While he was recycling and upcycling old heirloom saris, some of which were even 50 years old, at his mother’s eponymous label Asha Gautam, he wanted to explore the world of plant-based fibres for his label, to become a responsible brand. Gupta first pilot-tested samples of garments made from rose and lotus yarn, and they passed the test of durability, biodegradability and how the colours and embroidery look on the fabric.“Even before we brought out the entire Oceana collection, we had sold seven to eight pieces in the testing stage itself!” he says.
Of the flower-to-fabric process of the 15-piece Oceana edit, he says: “The process of creating lotus fabric begins with the gathering of lotus flower stems. Using a shallow knife, five to six stems are delicately cut at once, revealing 20-30 fine white filaments of fibre. These filaments are carefully extracted from the stems, left to dry, and then rolled into single threads, each measuring 100 yards in length. These fibres are then spun into yarn, forming the basis for environmentally friendly fabric. On the other hand, rose fabric is crafted from the natural waste of rose petals, stalks, and rose bushes. The fibres extracted from these components undergo a meticulous process in a lab, where they are treated to create regenerated cellulosic fibre. This process results in a lustrous and soft-spinning fibre, akin to silk.” The fabric obtained is softer, breathable and comforting, making them suitable for hot and humid weather.
Future of vegan fashion
While vegan fashion has made its entry in India with brands such as Jade’s vegan minaudirès, CAI’s vegan leather footwear, World of Ikat’s clothes of organic dyed and plant-based fibres and others, not many labels are into vegan fashion as it is expensive. “A hand-crafted lotus yarn fabric will cost Rs 2,500 per metre while a usual silk fabric will cost Rs 700 per metre. The high prices are because the fibre from the lotus stem is obtained in less quantity and the process of extracting that fibre, turning it into a yarn and then into fabric is labour intensive and hence costly,” Gupta says.
However, he has seen “growing” acceptance and awareness of vegan fashion in the last five years, making him hopeful about its scope. “If we try not to produce everything, but use already-existing raw materials available in the environment, we can create something without adding burden on the earth,” he says. Gupta will come up with more plant and agro-based fibres by the end of 2024 as he foresees the demand for eco-friendly materials such as organic cotton, bamboo, and recycled fabrics, to boom soon.