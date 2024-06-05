Country voted against hatred, dictatorship: AAP

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation, asserting that the Lok Sabha election results reflect a clear mandate against the BJP’s politics of hatred and dictatorship.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh declared that the electorate has rejected the BJP, which is not securing a majority, and urged PM Modi to step down on moral grounds.

The senior AAP leader emphasised that the public, frustrated with inflation, unemployment, and authoritarianism, has voiced a clear message for the BJP to step back. Additionally, AAP Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai highlighted that despite challenging conditions, AAP’s representation is growing in Punjab, and they have strongly contested the BJP in Delhi.

“I would like to bow my head in respect to the people who took part in the grand festival of democracy, elections, and congratulate them for participating in elections. Today the election results are coming, and the picture is almost becoming clear. This election has given many important messages. The biggest message that the public has given in this election is that people are unhappy and distressed with the 10 years of BJP rule and want to remove this government. People are unhappy about inflation, unemployment, and dictatorship,” Singh said.

“The way this (BJP-led central) government has used the power of money, used ED, CBI, IT department, police as their political tools, the way they have put all the opposition leaders in jail, including our party chief Arvind Kejriwal, our education minister Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain, a deep conspiracy was hatched to influence the entire Lok Sabha election. Despite their efforts, people of the country said, ‘BJP Wapas Jao’ (BJP go back).”