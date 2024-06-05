People rejected corruption, chose development: BJP

NEW DELHI: The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which retained all the seven constituencies of Delhi, termed the win historic, saying that the people of the national capital have chosen development over corruption.

“The development done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in Delhi has won and the people of Delhi have completely rejected the corruption of Arvind Kejriwal and the opportunism of Congress,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

He said the people of Delhi have created an unprecedented history by giving a 7-0 victory to BJP for the third consecutive time.

“From 1952 till date, Delhi has never made the same party win in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections, but today Delhi has expressed confidence in the Modi government and made BJP win for the third time,” said Sachdeva.

He said that it is not just the people of Delhi who have rejected the AAP model, but even the people of Punjab have completely rejected the ruling party led by Bhagwant Mann.

Notably, of the 13 seats in Punjab, the Congress party won 7, AAP only 3, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 1 while two independent candidates remained victorious.

In Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party clinched three seats, Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal could win only one seat and the BJP drew a blank in the border state.

The Congress appeared to have bounced back in the state’s political landscape after suffering a humiliating defeat at the hands of the AAP in the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.