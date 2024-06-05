‘Question the echo chambers’

The relentless pursuit of development and continuous growth has taken a heavy toll on quaint old Bangalore. The city’s once-abundant tree cover has dwindled alarmingly. Its lakes, a matter of pride in the past, have become polluted cesspools, their waters choked with sewage and industrial waste. The city’s infrastructure is struggling to keep pace with its rapid growth, leading to notorious traffic jams, water shortage, and air pollution. At this pace, Bengaluru seems to be staring at a dystopian future where the quality of life continues to deteriorate, and its social fabric under increasing strain as economic disparities widen.

Writer and game designer Lavanya Lakshminarayan’s debut novel, The Ten Percent Thief (Rebellion; Rs 791), offers a striking vision of this potential future. Set in a reimagined Bengaluru, called Apex City, the novel explores themes of meritocracy, technological control, and social inequality. The book’s portrayal of these issues recently earned it a shortlist nomination for the prestigious Arthur C. Clarke Award.

Why it matters

Reflecting on the nomination, Lakshminarayan says, “I was completely taken aback. It was an unexpected, wonderful surprise because it’s such an enormous honour. The feeling was surreal. To be the first Indian woman, and the second Indian ever after Amitav Ghosh, to be considered for this award is tremendous.” The winner of the award will be announced on July 24.

In The Ten Percent Thief, Lakshminarayan not only envisions a future shaped by relentless progress but also invites readers to question the current trajectory of urban development and its impact on society. “Science fiction mirrors contemporary reality, allowing us to comment on society’s current happenings, power structures, and human relationships. By placing science fiction in an imagined setting, even if it’s 100 years in the future, we create a disconnect from our known reality and place people in unfamiliar situations to explore what it means to be human. This allows us to reflect our contemporary values and power structures in an alternative dimension without the burden of historical context, getting to the heart of humanity itself,” she says.

The Ten Percent Thief delves into the consequences of a society where worth is determined by productivity and social metrics. Society is divided into two sections: Virtuals and Analogs. The former enjoy privileges like advanced technology and climate-controlled environments, while the latter survive in harsh, resource-scarce conditions. The novel has received acclaim for its sharp social commentary and vivid world-building.