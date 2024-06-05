What does the future hold for AAP?

NEW DELHI: An emphatic two landslide victories in two consecutive assembly elections, yet the Aam Aadmi Party has been forced to draw a blank in Lok Sabha elections twice.

Why? Is AAP not able to communicate its welfare policies to the people or the people of Delhi have made up their mind to choose a different political party on the national podium?

Surprisingly, in the just concluded 2024 general elections, the AAP had entered into a seat-sharing agreement of 4:3 with its staunch rival Congress. Yet, despite that support, the party failed to reverse its fortunes.

Moreover, in Punjab as well, where AAP and Congress contested separately, the grand-old party won 7 of the 13 seats while the former had to settle at only 3.

On the counting day, initial trends indicated that AAP might win on 2-3 seats. In the South Delhi and West Delhi constituencies, the party couldn’t even come close, losing by margins of over 1 lakh in both seats. However, as the day proceeded, the picture became and the BJP clinching the poll battle on every seat.

Now, with CM Arvind Kejriwal behind bars, and other senior party leaders grappling with back-to-back attacks from the BJP, the party’s future seems in trouble. As Delhi goes back to polls in January 2025, the party has some serious introspection to do before it can hit the campaign trail. According to poll pundits, the party also needs a new generation of leaders who can better communicate their message to the public.