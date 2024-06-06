Delhi BJP candidates’ victory margins dip in comparison to 2019

NEW DELHI: Despite suffering heavy losses in the assembly election, the BJP’s dominant display in the parliamentary polls highlights a significant political dynamic of the capital city.

The conflicting outcome between local and general elections suggests that Delhi voters cast their ballots on different issues during legislative assembly and parliamentary elections.

The local development promises by the AAP and Congress failed to resonate with the electorate, who cast their franchise based on national issues such as “global image of India”, and the “rising economy of the country” among others.

However, the result also gives a message to the BJP. Though the party sweeped on the city seats, the margins of victory in all seven have been notably reduced, pointing at a more competitive political landscape in the national capital.

Compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls where BJP candidates had won by margins ranging from over 2.28 lakh to 5.78 lakh votes, the 2024 elections saw a significant shift in the victory margins. Three of the BJP candidates won by a margin of less than one lakh votes, while only Yogendra Chandoliya surpassed the two-lakh mark. Chandoliya, in his debut appearance in the general elections secured a resounding victory over Congress’ Udit Raj by a margin exceeding 2.90 lakh votes. This marked the highest victory margin among all the winning BJP candidates.