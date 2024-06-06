Delhi HC asks Centre to decide in 6 weeks AAP plea seeking party office space

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered the Centre to decide within six weeks the AAP’s plea regarding its representation for the allotment of accommodation for its party office in the national capital.

“The Aam Aadmi Party is entitled to use a housing unit as its party office until the permanent allotment of land (by the Centre or any authority) for the construction of its office,” stated Justice Subramonium Prasad in his order on June 5.

The court clarified that the dispute regarding the allotment of land to the AAP could not be a reason to deprive the petitioner of its entitlement to a housing unit to be used as a temporary office under the Consolidated Instructions for the allotment of Government Accommodation from the General Pool to National and State level Political Parties.

“The issue of whether the petitioner (AAP) would be entitled to a plot of land in Central Delhi is the subject of another Writ Petition,” Justice Prasad noted in the order.

The high court also stated that while the AAP is not entitled to plots 23-24 on DDU Marg, which are occupied by one of its ministers, it is entitled to a house from the “general pool” until permanent land is allotted for the office construction.