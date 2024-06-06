Fire erupts in Delhi eye hospital, none hurt

NEW DELHI: A major fire broke out at Eye7 Chaudhary Eye Centre, a private eye hospital for children, in southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar on Wednesday. No injuries were reported, according to a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official.
The police suspect the fire originated from an electrical short-circuit in an air conditioner on the ground floor of the two-storey building.
Several videos circulating on social media show the hospital engulfed in flames, with thick smoke rising.
The fire was reported at 11.30 am, prompting the dispatch of 12 fire tenders. As the situation escalated, more fire tenders were deployed, bringing the total to 20, according to Deputy Chief Fire Officer S K Dua. The fire was brought under control by 1.10 pm.
About seven staff members inside the hospital evacuated immediately as the fire broke out. The call regarding the fire at Eye7 Chaudhary Eye Centre on Ring Road was received at 11.30 am and 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Later, more fire tenders were pressed into service, the officials said.
The raging flames spread to a cafeteria located on the third floor of an adjacent building but they were soon brought under control by firefighters, he said. Another officer said three motorcycles parked behind the building were damaged in the fire.
The fire gutted all machines and furniture on both floors of the hospital. A cooling operation was conducted, and the fire department inspected the building. Officials noted that the building did not require a no-objection certificate due to its height being below nine meters.
Fire officials said the building did not require a no-objection certificate as its height is below nine metres. The police have registered a case under relevant sections and initiated a probe to determine the exact cause of the fire.