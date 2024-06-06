Fire erupts in Delhi eye hospital, none hurt

NEW DELHI: A major fire broke out at Eye7 Chaudhary Eye Centre, a private eye hospital for children, in southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar on Wednesday. No injuries were reported, according to a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official.

The police suspect the fire originated from an electrical short-circuit in an air conditioner on the ground floor of the two-storey building.

Several videos circulating on social media show the hospital engulfed in flames, with thick smoke rising.

The fire was reported at 11.30 am, prompting the dispatch of 12 fire tenders. As the situation escalated, more fire tenders were deployed, bringing the total to 20, according to Deputy Chief Fire Officer S K Dua. The fire was brought under control by 1.10 pm.