Government urges rooftop tree plantations to combat heatwave and pollution

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday urged residents to combat the severe heat wave and pollution gripping the city by planting trees on their rooftops on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The government added it is running a tree plantation campaign to increase green cover. As a result, the green cover in Delhi has increased to 23.06%, whereas in 2013 it was 20%.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said to increase the green cover, the city government had set a target of planting 2 crore saplings in 5 years, which has been achieved in just 4 years. Public participation is necessary to keep the environment better and pollution free. An appeal to all Delhiites is that neither you pollute nor let anyone do it.

“Our government makes winter and summer action plans to reduce pollution and heat wave. On this basis, work is done in collaboration with all the departments concerned,” he added.

“Public participation is essential for a better and pollution-free environment,” he said, urging residents to refrain from polluting and to discourage others from doing so.

Rai announced plans for a meeting with all greening agencies to intensify the campaign further once the Model Code of Conduct ends.

The Delhi government also aims to create city forests to offer natural spaces for residents and educate future generations about environmental conservation, it said. The main objective of developing these city forests is to provide such an environment to the people of Delhi, in which people can enjoy nature and make the coming generation aware about nature

Rai reiterated the importance of increasing the green belt, especially given the extreme heat and pollution challenges, and urged Delhiites to make their rooftops green.

