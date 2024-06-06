IIT-D among top 150 universities worldwide

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi was ranked 150 in the latest edition of the QS World University Rankings 2025 released on Tuesday.

“The institute has been featured among the top five Indian institutions under multiple QS ranking parameters. We have also surpassed 90% of institutions in terms of rankings this year from a list of over 5,000 institutes evaluated by the QS,” said Vivek Buwa, head of IIT- D rankings cell.

The QS university ranking has also recognised the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in the national capital with the ‘Rising Star’ award for showing incredible improvement in 12 months since the university’s debut in the list in the last edition.

“IP University is the only university of the Delhi government to be included in the QS Rankings 2025. There are only 46 Indian universities included in the rankings this year,” said V-C Mahesh Verma.

Meanwhile, University of Delhi has been ranked as the top central university in India and 328th worldwide, according to the QS World University Rankings. DU was at 407 last year.

“DU has made the highest progress among the top 10 institutions of India as our university moved up by 79 ranks. Within the country, the university’s rank has gone from 9th to 7th among the top universities,” said Yogesh Singh, vice chancellor, DU.

DU ranked first in employment outcomes and sustainability, third in international research network, fifth in academic reputation and eighth in employer reputation. “Among the nine performance indicators that QS ranking uses, the university improved on five, including academic reputation, international research network and citations per faculty,” the V-C said.