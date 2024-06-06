New MPs credit PM Modi for the win, says party to form government in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The newly-elected parliamentarians from the national capital on Wednesday credited Prime Minister Modi for their victory in the Lok Sabha polls and asserted the party’s ambition to win the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

After securing a clean sweep for the third consecutive time, the seven Lok Sabha MPs were honoured at a function at the Delhi BJP office.

At the event, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva lauded Narendra Modi as the architect of the party’s success, marking the first instance since 1952 that a party won all Lok Sabha seats in Delhi consecutively.

“Ensuring BJP’s victory in the Delhi Assembly polls next year is our goal,” he stated. Sachdeva emphasized that the party’s responsibilities have increased, pledging that the newly elected MPs will dedicatedly serve Delhi citizens.