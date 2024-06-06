New MPs credit PM Modi for the win, says party to form government in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The newly-elected parliamentarians from the national capital on Wednesday credited Prime Minister Modi for their victory in the Lok Sabha polls and asserted the party’s ambition to win the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.
After securing a clean sweep for the third consecutive time, the seven Lok Sabha MPs were honoured at a function at the Delhi BJP office.
At the event, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva lauded Narendra Modi as the architect of the party’s success, marking the first instance since 1952 that a party won all Lok Sabha seats in Delhi consecutively.
“Ensuring BJP’s victory in the Delhi Assembly polls next year is our goal,” he stated. Sachdeva emphasized that the party’s responsibilities have increased, pledging that the newly elected MPs will dedicatedly serve Delhi citizens.
Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj, highlighted the trust in Modi’s public welfare schemes. Referring to her rival Somnath Bharti of AAP, she remarked, “Lord Somnath’s blessings are with our prime minister; any other Somnath is no contest and people have proved it.”
She added that the new MPs are committed to realizing PM Modi’s vision of a developed India. Swaraj promised to introduce a portal and mobile app for anonymous complaints by government employees and develop a startup hub in the city within 100 days.
South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri criticized the AAP, claiming it had turned Delhi into a slum. He asserted, “People have made up their mind... they will also give their blessings to the BJP in Assembly polls, and we will win two-third majority.”
Kamaljeet Serawat, West Delhi MP, underscored a blueprint for her constituency, arguing that AAP’s decade-long failures led to BJP victory.