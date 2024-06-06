Submit report on desilting of drains: Bharadwaj to Chief Secretary

NEW DELHI: As the monsoon season approaches, Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has written to the Chief Secretary, seeking the status of the desilting of various drains within seven days.

Reminding the Chief Secretary of the water logging situation in the national capital during the last monsoon, he expressed his disappointment over the laxity in preparedness ahead of the forthcoming monsoon.

Bharadwaj mentioned that despite his directive, the CS has not provided any information regarding the desilting status of various drains on such a serious and urgent issue.

The Urban Development Minister further directed the Chief Secretary to submit the desired information by the evening of June 6, 2024, so that meetings with all departments can be convened, and further directions can be given.