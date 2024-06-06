Submit report on desilting of drains: Bharadwaj to Chief Secretary

NEW DELHI: As the monsoon season approaches, Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has written to the Chief Secretary, seeking the status of the desilting of various drains within seven days.
Reminding the Chief Secretary of the water logging situation in the national capital during the last monsoon, he expressed his disappointment over the laxity in preparedness ahead of the forthcoming monsoon.
Bharadwaj mentioned that despite his directive, the CS has not provided any information regarding the desilting status of various drains on such a serious and urgent issue.
The Urban Development Minister further directed the Chief Secretary to submit the desired information by the evening of June 6, 2024, so that meetings with all departments can be convened, and further directions can be given.
In his letter, the minister stated, ““You will recall that last year Delhi had faced severe water logging problems during monsoon season. From our past experience, all the concerned departments must be proactive this year to avoid repetition of such situation in Delhi, but not much preparations have been noticed till date.”
Desilting of drains is one of the most important tasks which need to be completed in stipulated time to pre-empt any incident of water logging in the city, the letter said. It added, “As the monsoon season is approaching fast, I had directed you to provide the desilting status of various drains and other related information within a week, but, unfortunately, no such information or any response from your side has been received to date on such a serious and urgent issue.”
“You being the head of bureaucracy in Delhi should be proactive in such important matters. It’s been 15 days since I asked for the status report but neither have you submitted the status report nor have you sent any response. This is unexpected from a senior IAS officer. You are, therefore, directed to submit the desired information by Thursday evening so that all departments meeting could be convened in this regard and departments can be given further directions,” the letter added