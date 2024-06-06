Thirst factor: AIIMS orders staggered working hours, bottled water for its staff

NEW DELHI: In view of the prevailing heat wave conditions, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has decided to implement staggered duty hours, ORS and bottled drinking water for its security staff as they are the most exposed to the searing heat.

“The director has reviewed the welfare measures in place for the regular and outsourced staff working at AIIMS New Delhi. Accordingly, to ensure comfortable and ambient working conditions to the extent possible, the following steps shall be taken with immediate effect: Drinking water facility shall be made available in all areas,” an office order issued by the institute read

It added, “In case of staff having their duty in outer areas (like security guards), bottled drinking water / ORS/lemonade, etc. shall be provided at their outposts on a regular basis.”

“Staggered duties shall be given to the extent possible in the existing rules, without any additional financial impact. It shall be ensured that duties are so rotated that no guard is doing the duty in outer areas for more than one week at a stretch. Guard huts with wall fans shall be provided at all outposts. In existing guard huts, it shall be ensured that wall fans, if not available, are installed immediately. To minimise cabling requirements, solar panels can be installed to power the wall fans,” it added.

Besides, to avoid water borne illnesses which are common in this season, the institute has also commissioned an in-house water bottling plant.

“To ensure provisioning of bottled water on an in-house basis, the commissioning of the bottling facility for clean drinking water shall be expedited. It shall be also ensured that the bottled water is pre- cooled for immediate dispensing to various areas,” it read.