City Congress meets to prepare roadmap for assembly elections

NEW DELHI: Senior leaders of Delhi Congress met on Thursday to stratigize; discuss the outcomes of the Lok Sabha poll results and formulate a roadmap for upcoming Delhi legislative assembly elections expected to be held early next year.
Addressing the meeting, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Devender Yadav said the party accepted the people’s verdict in general elections where the Congress and its ally AAP failed to win any seat in the national capital. Yet, Yadav appreciated the effort of party workers, which he said, contributed greatly to the Congress’ increased vote share.
“Compared to the last Lok Sabha elections, the Congress’ vote percentage has gone up and the party candidates have received overwhelming support from the people in many areas in the city. This proves that the party is still a force to be reckoned with,” Yadav said.
While the party has maintained silence over its future of alliance with AAP, Yadav said Congress workers will hit the ground and will reach out to people with its 15 years of “shining tenure” in the city government during the Sheila Dixit regime.
“Delhi Congress has accepted the people’s verdict in the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi with humility, but the party will spare no effort in strengthening the cadres at the grass-root level and reach out to the people in every polling booth to understand their problems and solve them. The 15 years of development-oriented governance of the Congress is a shining example before us,” the DPCC chief said.
Commending the efforts of party cadre during the general elections, and asking them to carry that dedication into future endevours, Yadav said, “Congress workers will maintain the momentum of their hard work on the ground during the Lok Sabha elections. The party will spare no effort to motivate and activate the party cadre,” Yadav added.
While the Congress abstained from a direct attack on the AAP and its government, the party said the poor population in the city is worst affected by the prevailing water crisis and the city government should work in tandem with the Centre for immediate redressal of the issue.
“The poor are the worst-affected with the worsening water situation in the city. The Centre and Delhi Government should work in co-ordination to address this problem, as in many areas, people are forced to depend on the tanker mafia to purchase water,” Yadav said.