City Congress meets to prepare roadmap for assembly elections

NEW DELHI: Senior leaders of Delhi Congress met on Thursday to stratigize; discuss the outcomes of the Lok Sabha poll results and formulate a roadmap for upcoming Delhi legislative assembly elections expected to be held early next year.

Addressing the meeting, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Devender Yadav said the party accepted the people’s verdict in general elections where the Congress and its ally AAP failed to win any seat in the national capital. Yet, Yadav appreciated the effort of party workers, which he said, contributed greatly to the Congress’ increased vote share.

“Compared to the last Lok Sabha elections, the Congress’ vote percentage has gone up and the party candidates have received overwhelming support from the people in many areas in the city. This proves that the party is still a force to be reckoned with,” Yadav said.

While the party has maintained silence over its future of alliance with AAP, Yadav said Congress workers will hit the ground and will reach out to people with its 15 years of “shining tenure” in the city government during the Sheila Dixit regime.