Ensure no water goes waste, SC directs Delhi government

NEW DELHI: There should be no wastage of water by the Delhi government amid the prevailing “acute water crisis”, the Supreme Court said on Thursday while directing the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus drinking water for the national capital by June 7.

The court recorded the measures recommended during the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) meeting to prevent wastage of water.

A vacation bench of the top court noted the suggested measures, which included separating commercial and domestic water supply and curtailing industrial and recreational uses. It also emphasised on efficient water distribution in parched areas. “We are conscious of the fact that since there is an acute water crisis in Delhi, there should be no wastage of water by the Delhi government for which, we record the following suggested measures as has been recommended in the meeting convened by the UYRB,” the bench said in its order.

One of the measures recommended recycled water be used for secondary purposes such as gardening, car washing etc.

“Lining of raw water conveyance channels for long distance water transfer including use of closed conduit wherever feasible to bring down conveyance losses. In particular, urgent action is needed for the Delhi Branch/ Delhi Sub Branch which will bring down losses substantially (of the order of 25%),” another measure suggested by the board said.

The apex court said in compliance of its June 3 order, the UYRB had convened a meeting on June 5 and discussed the issues concerning water crisis faced by Delhi residents.