Follow fire norms: Delhi government to bars, clubs serving liquor

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has directed hotels, resto-bars, clubs and bonded warehouses dealing in liquor to have proper fire safety arrangements in place in view of a rise in number of fire incidents in the city, officials said on Thursday.

The direction comes amid reports of rising fire incidents in the city due to severe heatwave conditions and more stringent implementation of fire-safety norms after a fire tragedy in a private hospital killed seven newborns.

The excise department of Delhi government recently issued direction that the resto-bars and eateries having less than 90 sq metres area will also have to take all precautions and adequate safety measures to prevent any mishap or fire incident, failing which action including suspension or cancellation of licence will be taken as per the rules.

The fire department presently grants no objection certificates only to restaurants and eateries having area of 90 sq metres and above. The excise department is mandatorily seeing an affidavit regarding compliance of fire safety measures from the restaurants having area less than 90 square metres, said a recently issued circular.