Haryana government prevented water flow: AAP

NEW DELHI: Following the Supreme Court direction to the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water to Delhi, AAP leader and urban development minister Saurabh Bharadwaj welcomed the top verdict while alleging that Haryana was providing less water to Delhi.

“I spoke to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and he was ready to provide water to Delhi. However, the Haryana government was not providing a path for the water, which forced the Delhi government to go to the Supreme Court.

“’If Himachal Pradesh is willing to provide water and Delhi is willing to take it, why is Haryana blocking the route? We thank the Himachal government and the court,” he said.

Targeting the BJP, Bharadwaj said the party talks about “cooperative federalism” but its state government is not providing a path for the water even after Himachal Pradesh has agreed to share it. This is something that the Haryana government and the Centre should have done earlier but they were playing politics, he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi water minister Atishi welcomed the Supreme Court order directing Himachal Pradesh to release surplus water to the national capital, terming it a “victory” for the people of the city.