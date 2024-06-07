Haryana government prevented water flow: AAP

NEW DELHI: Following the Supreme Court direction to the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water to Delhi, AAP leader and urban development minister Saurabh Bharadwaj welcomed the top verdict while alleging that Haryana was providing less water to Delhi.
“I spoke to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and he was ready to provide water to Delhi. However, the Haryana government was not providing a path for the water, which forced the Delhi government to go to the Supreme Court.
“’If Himachal Pradesh is willing to provide water and Delhi is willing to take it, why is Haryana blocking the route? We thank the Himachal government and the court,” he said.
Targeting the BJP, Bharadwaj said the party talks about “cooperative federalism” but its state government is not providing a path for the water even after Himachal Pradesh has agreed to share it. This is something that the Haryana government and the Centre should have done earlier but they were playing politics, he said.
Meanwhile, Delhi water minister Atishi welcomed the Supreme Court order directing Himachal Pradesh to release surplus water to the national capital, terming it a “victory” for the people of the city.
In a post on X, Atishi said, “I salute the Hon’ble Supreme Court for standing with the people of Delhi during this unprecedented water crisis. This is a time that calls for coordinated effort above all else, and the SC order marks a victory for the people of Delhi and their right to water.”
Responding to the AAP government’s claims, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva instead accused the AAP dispensation of “lying over the release of water from Haryana” and demanded an apology that its ministers apologise. He said the BJP had been asking the Delhi government to seek excess water from Himachal Pradesh but it did not listen.
“Throughout the last month of the water crisis in Delhi, we saw minister Atishi writing melodramatic letters to CMs of BJP-ruled Haryana and Uttar Pradesh knowing very well that they are already giving excess water,” he said.
She never wrote to Himachal the AAP’s INDIA bloc partner Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh, Sachdeva said.
“Today she stands exposed as the Supreme Court has not asked Haryana or UP but Himachal to release excess water. People of Delhi will never forgive the Arvind Kejriwal government for its dirty politics amidst the water crisis,” Sachdeva said.
Relief
The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water available with it to Delhi, which is grappling with a water crisis. It also directed the Haryana government to facilitate the flow of water released by Himachal Pradesh so that it reaches the national capital.
Minimising wastage
The suggested conservation measures, included separating commercial and domestic water supply and curbing industrial and recreational uses. It also suggested recycled water be used for secondary purposes such as gardening, car washing etc.