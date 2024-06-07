Haryana reducing water flow to Delhi, conspiring against people: AAP minister Atishi

NEW DELHI: Delhi minister Atishi on Friday said the city's water crisis will not be solved even if Himachal Pradesh releases water for it as Haryana has "reduced" its share.

Atishi inspected the Wazirabad barrage earlier in the day and accused the Haryana government of "conspiring" against the people of Delhi by continuously stopping the capital's share of water and releasing less water into the Yamuna, even as the Supreme Court is trying to solve the crisis.

During the inspection, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said Haryana is not giving Delhi its rightful share of water and due to this, the water level has come down to 669.7 feet on June 7 as compared to 671.3 feet on June 2.

"The Supreme Court is trying to solve the water problem. The Supreme Court is continuously hearing this matter and has ordered a meeting of the Upper Yamuna River Board. It will hear the matter again on Monday. But for the last five days, when the hearing was on in the court, the Haryana government has been conspiring behind its back," she alleged.

Atishi's remarks came a day after the apex court directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water to Delhi and asked Haryana to facilitate its flow.

The court also said there should be no politics over water.

The minister said Delhi is dependent on the Yamuna for its entire water supply.