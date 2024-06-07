Internal Affairs

The protagonist of your novel, DIG Ajay Rajvardhan, navigates a complex web of crime, deception, and intrigue. What were the challenges in developing such a multifaceted character?

Developing Rajvardhan was a challenge, but an exciting one. Crafting a character who is deeply entrenched in the world of crime and law enforcement while also being relatable and human was key. Ajay had to be tough and decisive yet vulnerable enough to connect with readers on an emotional level. Balancing his professional duties with his personal life, especially his romantic involvement with Asiya Khan, required careful attention to detail.

The book intertwines themes of love, terror, and revenge. How did you approach balancing these themes to create a cohesive narrative?

It involved a meticulous weaving of plot lines. Each theme needed to complement the others without overshadowing the narrative’s core. Love, in The Black Orphan, is not just a subplot but a driving force that influences the characters’ decisions and the story’s direction. The terror and revenge elements add layers of complexity and urgency, creating a dynamic interplay that keeps the readers engaged. The key was to ensure that these themes intersected naturally within the story.

How does Mumbai’s atmosphere and culture contribute to the overall tone and mood of the novel?

Mumbai is more than just a backdrop. Its diverse culture, its bustling streets, and the juxtaposition of wealth and poverty create a rich tapestry that enhances the narrative’s tone and mood. The city’s inherent energy and unpredictability mirror the book’s themes of intrigue and suspense, making it the perfect setting for Ajay Rajvardhan’s journey through crime, love, and revenge.

The Black Orphan delves into the world of law enforcement and legal representation. Can you discuss the research process behind portraying these professions authentically?

I spoke with several professionals in the field, including intelligence operatives, lawyers, and police officers, to gain insights into their lives and work. Understanding the procedural intricacies, the emotional toll, and the ethical dilemmas they face was crucial.