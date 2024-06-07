NIA reply on Baramullah MP Er Rashid’s plea for parole sought

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to respond by Friday to an application filed by Engineer Rashid seeking interim bail to take oath as an MP after he won from Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, was arrested in a 2016 terror funding case. He has sought either interim bail or custody parole to assume his new role.

The application was presented to Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh on June 4, who directed the NIA to respond by Thursday. However, the central agency requested more time to file its reply.

Rashid, a former Jammu and Kashmir MLA, has been in jail since 2019 after he was charged by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the alleged terror funding case. He is currently lodged in Tihar jail. His name emerged during the investigation of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, arrested for allegedly financing terrorist outfits and separatists in Kashmir.

The NIA had filed a charge sheet against several individuals in the case, including Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed, and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin. Malik was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2022 after pleading guilty to the charges.

In the recent Lok Sabha polls, Rashid defeated former J&K CM and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah from Baramullah by over 2 lakh votes. His campaign was managed by his son Abrar Ahmed.