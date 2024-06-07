No mention of OBC students for JNU special fellowship draws criticism

NEW DELHI: A circular issued by the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Thursday asking SC/ST/EWS (economically weaker section) scholars, including physically challenged candidates, to apply for ‘special fellowship’ by June 24, invited significant criticism from students who said the university deliberately left out OBC candidates from the scope of the fellowship.

Parminder Ambar, research fellow at JNU said, “The JNU administration has deprived OBCs of fellowship. We request all backward, Dalit, tribal and deprived groups to support us against this injustice.”

Dr Mulayam Singh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha and founder of United OBC Forum, sharing the circular on X, said, “Injustice is being committed against OBC students in JNU. Why is it that EWS category students have been given fellowship but OBCs have been excluded? We will raise this issue in the campus and in the Parliament, the V-C will have to answer.”

JNU deputy registrar Manoj Kumar Manuj, in the circular, stated, “The executive council meeting has approved the creation of four special fellowships exclusively for students hailing from deprived sections of society – SC,ST, EWS and physically challenged categories, pursuing PhD programmes with a view to prepare them for taking up teaching and or research as career. The fellowship carries an amount of Rs 12,000 per month for one year.”

The fellowships are to be used for the scholars, who have either completed two years of PhD work or are on the verge of completion of PhD. The objective of these fellowships is to adequately equip these students to successfully compete for teaching and research assignments, the JNU administration said.

“Applications are invited from various schools/centres from SC/ST//EWS including physically challenged scholars with recommendations of the department for the award of special fellowship,” it read.