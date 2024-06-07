Something for everyone

Ladies and gents, the new iPad ‘Air’ is here. Except, it’s neither the thinnest and lightest tablet Apple sells — that’s the new iPad Pro — nor is it entry level in the lineup (think: MacBook Air). Nitpicks about the name aside, the iPad Air, particularly in its plus-sized 13-inch variant, could stake the claim of being the ‘iPad Pro for the most of us’.

And it’s this 13-inch model that’s the big story this time around, offering the larger screen real estate for movies, sketching, and doodling without paying the premium for the 13-inch Pro. Even in the bigger avatar, the tablet is lightweight and well balanced in the hand and is by no means chubby, though you will notice the weight if you have the highly recommended Magic Keyboard attached. The bigger screen is as good as Apple’s 60Hz Liquid Retina LCD displays get, vibrant colours, rich contrast, and all, but know this — the 2024 iPad Pro packs a 120Hz OLED display for the first time, and as stunning as the Air’s 13-inch display is, the Pro has the screen par excellence.

As with the regular iPad and the Pro, the Air gets a front camera centered in landscape mode, so calls on the 12MP webcam don’t look off-angle anymore, plus you get the full complement of video call features, including Center Stage, which keeps you centered and, in the frame, even if you move around. Packing the same M2 chip that until recently, powered the high-end iPad Pro, the iPad Air offers more performance than most people need, and I suspect with the new Pencil Pro support, it will tempt a fair number of artists and creative professionals who would ordinarily have opted for the iPad Pro. It’s that much of an upgrade, the Pencil Pro, and the new Pro and the Air are the only iPads that support it.