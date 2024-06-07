Tips for a good night’s sleep

In today’s digital age, many of us find ourselves glued to our screens late at night, whether it’s a mobile phone, TV, or even a Kindle. However, this growing dependency on screen time at bedtime has led to a significant neglect of our sleep. Is it okay to have sleepless nights or strain our eyes with light-emitting gadgets when we should be resting?

Sleep is crucial for children’s growth and immune system. During sleep, a child’s body releases growth hormone, which is essential for their physical development. This period of rest allows the body to repair tissues and muscles, facilitating healthy growth. Furthermore, a well-rested body can avoid infections. Children who do not get enough sleep are more susceptible to illnesses because their immune systems are not as robust.

Not just for kids, but sleep is important for adults as well. It plays a vital role in various aspects of health, including weight loss, cleansing, and hormonal balance. Here’s why:

Proper sleep helps regulate hormones like ghrelin and leptin, which control hunger and appetite. Lack of sleep can lead to increased hunger and cravings, making weight loss more challenging.

During sleep, the body undergoes cleansing processes. The brain clears out toxins, and the liver works to cleanse the blood, ensuring overall better health.

Sleep regulates the production of hormones such as cortisol and melatonin.Cortisol, known as the stress hormone, can wreak havoc on the body if not balanced properly. Melatonin, on the other hand, is crucial for regulating the sleep-wake cycle.

A good night’s sleep has innumerable benefits. While the lack of sleep can increase stress, making it difficult for the body to relax, restore, detoxify, heal, and maintain a healthy weight. Chronic insomnia or a disturbed sleep cycle can alter the hormonal balance, particularly cortisol and melatonin. Cortisol influences the behaviour of healthy cells in the body, while melatonin, known as the sleep hormone, regulates the body’s circadian rhythm.